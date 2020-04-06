We Need To Talk About Ezra Miller

CW: Violence, Misgendering

Last night as of this writing, a video surfaced on Twitter that appears to show Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller violently choking out a fan who approached them*. This has sparked, let’s say, spirited debate on the Internet, and should probably be discussed in its own space so as to avoid ten-thousand reposts of the topic.

Here’s the initial context: https://twitter.com/SC0RSESE/status/1247029707423412226?

And here’s a Variety article from just an hour ago, doing more of a deep-dive: https://variety.com/2020/film/news/ezra-miller-throttling-woman-video-1234571800/

*Little note before discussion begins: Ezra Miller is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns.

