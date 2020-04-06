Paul Rudd & Me Day Thread

On April 6, 1969, actor Paul Rudd was born in New Jersey. However, his family moved to the Kansas City area when Paul was 10.

You may remember Paul from such movies and TV shows as Clueless, Friends (he married Phoebe), Anchorman, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Ant-Man. Also, I’m pretty sure he has an aging self-portrait in his attic.

On April 6, 19[mumblety-mumble], Sonneta was born in Manhattan, Kansas. However, her family moved to South Central KS when she was a baby.

You may remember Sonneta from such threads as the Sidney Poitier Day Thread, the Jane Austen Day Thread, and the Louvre Night Thread. She definitely does not have an aging self-portrait. She doesn’t even have an attic.

