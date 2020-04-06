Limited Spoons in a time of crisis

Welcome to the Spoonie Thread, a place for all your rants, ravings, and tales of medical woe. What’s a spoonie? It’s a person living with a chronic illness or disability. Spoon Theory is an explanation of how chronic health problems affect one’s ability to do everyday tasks. Spoonie life is a life in which opportunity costs are high, and it can’t always be Two Things.

click here for an infographic explaining spoon theory in more detail

So. Some things have happened between last time we talked and today. Way back when I published the last spoonie thread in February, I had a series of disability related topics I wanted to cover over the course of the year. I’ve still got that document saved somewhere and knock on wood we’ll get to them at some point. But honestly at the moment I don’t remember what they are and I don’t really care. My life and most people’s lives have been turned completely upside by the pandemic. Economic, emotional, physical, mental — if you can think of a type of stress, I can guarantee you it has gone up.

I want to know how you are doing. Those of us who live with chronic disabilities, be they obvious or invisible, physical or mental, or some comorbid combination, don’t ever get a break from them. We don’t get to deal with the pandemic instead of dealing with our normal health issues. It gets piled on top. Regular coping is gone. Regular resources are gone. When you are already living on limited spoons, having the world shut down – not to mention the fear and reality of you or loved ones physically ill – is frightening and exhausting.

Every time we post this, we say this is a place “for all your rants, ravings, and tales of medical woe.” Well, I especially mean it today. Tell me your woes, medical and otherwise. Tell me what is worrying you. Tell me what you are afraid. Tell me why are ANGRY. Tell me what hard things in your life are even harder now. Tell me about a time recently when you have almost broken down or — forget almost — did break down. And even though we are across computer screens, we will read each other’s words and try to be there for each other.

