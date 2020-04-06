Home and Distance Learning: Week 3

Hi all – I thought it would be useful to make a weekly thread dedicated to this topic for parents and educators, I’ll try to do it every Monday.

How’s it going? Successes? Challenges? Bullshit jargon?

Optional topic; special educators and related service providers (speech, OT, PT, counseling, etc)

As a special educator AND a parent of a kid with special needs…. delivering and receiving instruction on line is a a real clusterfuck. It’s often not feasible to do the work we do without being there physically. A lot of school districts don’t have enough service providers on staff and independent agencies. I work through an agency and there is little to no guidance about how to document and bill, and communication with classroom teachers or schools is difficult right now because everything is so confusing. Any experiences to share?

And parents and educators, make this your mantra:

IF YOU ARE DOING YOUR BEST YOU ARE DOING YOUR JOB.

Discuss!

