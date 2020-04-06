Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 11

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 9 Champions:

Spoiler 16 Chrono Cross Scars of Time 15 Chrono Cross Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World 14 Final Fantasy VIII Don’t Be Afraid 14 Final Fantasy VII Cosmo Canyon 14 Final Fantasy VII Chocobo Theme 13 Banjo-Kazooie Spiral Mountain 13 Silent Hill Silent Hill Theme 13 Final Fantasy VII Aerith’s Theme 12 Pokemon Silver/Gold Azalea Town 11 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Calling the Four Giants 10 Pokemon Red/Blue Rocket Hideout 10 Wipeout Cold Comfort 10 Pokemon Red/Blue Silph Co 10 Jet Grind Radio Magical Girl 10 Wave Race 64 Castle City 10 Sonic Adventure Theme of “E-102ɣ” Another group where the top is dominated by Chrono Cross and Final Fantasy. True legends of the 90s. Elsewhere we’ve got a good showing from Pokemon. [collapse]

Group 10 Champions:

Spoiler 11 Wild Arms 2 Main Title (Instrumental) 11 Star Ocean Tense Atmosphere 11 Living Books (series) Credits Song 10 Grandia Edge of the World 9 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 2 9 Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun Mutants 9 Valkyrie Profile The ‘Unfinished Battle With God’ Syndrome 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Crystal Drops 9 Bushido Blade Hiding in Shadow 8 Kirby Super Star Marx’s Theme 8 Final Fantasy VII World Crisis [Ending Theme] 7 Planescape: Torment Deionarra’s Theme 7 Star Ocean: The Second Story Feel Refreshed 7 Vagrant Story Staff Roll 7 Diddy Kong Racing Wizpig Race 7 Threads of Fate Theme of Dew Prism Holy shit this was a weak group. I thought the 9-vote threshold might hold the entire time; this group plummeted all the way to 7! Good news for plenty of bubble songs from previous groups, and good news for anyone who wanted an extra week of action in the elimination rounds. [collapse]

Wild Card Standings:

Spoiler 7 votes! Our magic number is now a lowly 7 votes. We’re practically giving these berths away! 12 Half Life Adrenaline Horror 11 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle 11 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme) 11 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck’s Evil Stories 11 Koudelka Dead 11 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia 11 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme 11 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 11 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits 10 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man’s Theme 10 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon 10 Zill O’ll Fierce Battle 10 Interstate ’76 Vigilante Shuffle 10 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis 10 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme 10 Sonic Adventure Blue Star…for Casinopolis 10 Panzer Dragoon Saga A Premonition of War 10 Mega Man 8 Stage Select 10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer 10 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man 10 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Deep In the Dying Forest 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version) 10 Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety 10 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Carrotus 10 Starcraft Terran Theme 2 10 MegaMan X4 Opening Stage – Zero 10 Chrono Cross Home Village Arni 10 SaGa Frontier II Feldschlacht III (Battle 3) 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version) 9 Quest for Glory IV Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center 9 Grandia New Parm City 9 Final Fantasy IX Chamber Of A Thousand Faces 9 Banjo-Tooie Mr. Patch 9 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 9 Skies of Arcadia Black Pirates’ Theme 9 Blade Runner (1997) Blues 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Someday 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death 9 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 9 Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I) 9 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks 9 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings 9 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come 9 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 9 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version) 9 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston 9 Descent 2 Cold Reality 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme 9 Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth 9 Interstate ’76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother 9 Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 Shenmue A New Departure 9 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You? 9 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pyroxene 9 MegaMan Legends Concerto of Hapshi Code 9 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 9 Final Fantasy VIII The Oath 9 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Message from Nightopia 9 Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Under Construction (Stick Canyon) 9 Ultima Online Minoc 9 Bahamut Lagoon Jojo’s Theme 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Rolento theme 9 Diablo II Sanctuary 9 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike China Vox 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win 9 Command and Conquer: Red Alert Hell March 9 Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest 9 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Stone Tower Temple 9 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Something in the Air (Omikron Version) 9 Diddy Kong Racing Pirate Lagoon 9 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Menu 9 The Curse of Monkey Island Captain Rottingham 9 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers #X 9 Sonic R Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals) 9 The Curse of Monkey Island The Barbery Coast 9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star 9 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change 9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 0² Battle 9 Suikoden II The Chase 9 Dragon Warrior VII Fishbel Town 9 Um Jammer Lammy Baby Baby (PaRappa Version) 9 Wipeout 3 Know Where to Run 9 Banjo-Kazooie Rusty Bucket Bay 9 Descent 2 Crush 9 The Neverhood Klaymen’s Theme 9 Mischief Makers Volcanic 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 Quiet Curves 9 Banjo-Tooie Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side) 9 Icewind Dale Icewind Dale Theme 9 Star Ocean What Should Be 8 Extreme-G Devil Speed Unborn 8 Xenogears Wings 8 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Ikana Valley 8 Silent Hill Until Death 8 Xenogears Shattering Egg of Dreams 8 Escape from Monkey Island Scumm Bar (Main) 8 Front Mission 3 Assault 8 Command & Conquer: Red Alert Floating 8 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Colony 8 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Main Theme 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Pop May Day (MoonDisc Version) 8 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Evil Queen 8 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Aurora Stone 8 Star Ocean: The Second Story Field of Expel 8 Wing Commander: Prophecy Track 8 8 Deus Ex UNATCO 8 Unreal Gold Interlude II 8 Command & Conquer: Red Alert Bog 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version) 8 Duke Nukem 3D Main Theme (Grabbag) 8 Super Smash Bros. Planet Zebes 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version) 8 Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon I am Impact 8 Forsaken (PC) Gargantuan 8 Wipeout 2097 Body in Motion 8 Super Smash Bros. Opening 8 Shining Force III A Distant Journey 8 Diablo II Desert 8 SaGa Frontier II Vorspiel (Main Menu) 8 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Amphibian Paradise 8 Marvel vs Capcom Roll’s Theme 8 Destruction Derby 2 Track 10 (Little Pig) 8 Star Fox 64 Venom 8 Soul Edge Asian Dawn 8 Einhander Factory 8 Um Jammer Lammy Keep Your Head Up! 8 Shenmue Shenhua (Original Version) 8 Wipeout Cairodrome 8 Soul Calibur Sweet Illusion 8 Um Jammer Lammy Fright Flight (Lammy Version) 8 Fallout 2 Dream Town 7 Vandal Hearts Burning Sorrow 7 Brave Fencer Musashi Frost Dragon 7 Valkyrie Profile Until You See the Gathering Darkness in the Nightmare 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Maya’s Theme 7 Marvel vs Capcom War Machine’s Theme 7 Metal Gear Solid Cavern 7 Rocket: Robot on Wheels Whoopie World Main 7 Blade Runner (1997) Love Theme 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Goodbye, Pistol (MoonDisc Version) 7 Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh Rage 7 Blade Runner (1997) Game Intro 7 Koudelka Requiem 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version) 7 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Save Room Theme 7 Star Fox 64 Katina 7 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Tiny 7 Descent 2 Robot Jungle 7 Christmas NiGHTS Dream Bells ~Christmas NiGHTS Event~ 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Eikichi’s Theme 7 Wipeout 2097 Tin There 7 Vagrant Story Ogre 7 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Torture Room 7 Harvester Lodge 1 7 Escape from Monkey Island A Life of Endless Puzzles 7 Glover Atlantis Realm, Level 3 7 Um Jammer Lammy Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version) 7 Radical Dreamers Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1) 7 Harvester Grave 7 The Neverhood Southern Front Porch Whistler 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Falling Off The Cliff 7 Crash Team Racing Boss Race 7 Mega Man 8 Astro Man 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Passing Out 7 Skies of Arcadia Valua City 7 Tomb Raider II Lara Plays in the Snow 7 Titanic: Adventure Out of Time C-Deck 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Stan Returns 7 Die Hard Trilogy Harlem 7 MegaMan Legends Apple Market 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kazunoha Detective Office 7 Wing Commander: Prophecy Main Theme 7 Starcraft Terran Theme 4 7 MegaMan Legends The Flutter 7 Fallout Radiation Storm 7 Soul Calibur Worth Dying For 7 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Spunky [collapse]

The rest of the group(s):

Spoiler Group 9: 6 Wipeout Tentative 6 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Obsession in D- 6 Um Jammer Lammy Vital Idol – Taste of Teriyaki (Lammy Version) 5 The Curse of Monkey Island Puerto Pollo 5 Sonic Adventure Calm After the Storm (Egg Carrier: The Ocean) 5 The Curse of Monkey Island Rollercoaster of Death 5 Suikoden II Reminiscence (Ensemble Version) 5 Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Luna’s Boat Song 5 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Joker 4 Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Ripto’s Arena 4 Xenogears The Treasure Which Cannot Be Stolen 3 Baldur’s Gate The Lady’s House 3 Diablo II Toru 3 Metal Gear Solid Enclosure 2 Shenmue Wish (Vocal Version) 2 Resident Evil 2 The Front Hall [R.P.D.] Group 10: 6 Final Fantasy VII The Forested Temple 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Moon Fish – Prologue (MoonDisc Version) 6 The House of the Dead 2 First Chapter ~A Prelude~ 6 Suikoden II Her Sigh 6 Valkyrie Profile An Illusion of the Brainstem 6 Mischief Makers Marina 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Kera-Ma-Go (MoonDisc Version) 6 Virtua Cop 2 Break Out 5 The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Over Snow 5 Descent 2 Haunted 5 Fallout Second Chance 5 Mischief Makers Esperance 1 5 Valkyrie Profile Night to the Twilight of Everything 5 Shivers II: Harvest of Souls Pearl’s House 5 Sonic Adventure Tricky Maze…for Lost World 5 Shenmue Shenmue (Original Version) 5 Resident Evil 2 The Second Malformation Of G 4 Sonic Adventure Mt. Red: A Symbol of Thrill…for Red Mountain 4 Metal Gear Solid Introduction 4 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Change Your Way 4 MegaMan Legends Support Car 4 SaGa Frontier II Außenwelt (World Map) 3 Shining Force III On To The New World 3 The Curse of Monkey Island The Sea Battles 3 The Curse of Monkey Island In the Belly of the Snake 2 The Curse of Monkey Island Wreck of the Sea Cucumber 2 D2 Track 12 [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday April 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday April 7th at 10:00PM Pacific.

