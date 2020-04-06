Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 11

(full playoff standings can always be found here)
Group 9 Champions:
|16
|Chrono Cross
|Scars of Time
|15
|Chrono Cross
|Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
|14
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Don’t Be Afraid
|14
|Final Fantasy VII
|Cosmo Canyon
|14
|Final Fantasy VII
|Chocobo Theme
|13
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Spiral Mountain
|13
|Silent Hill
|Silent Hill Theme
|13
|Final Fantasy VII
|Aerith’s Theme
|12
|Pokemon Silver/Gold
|Azalea Town
|11
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Calling the Four Giants
|10
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Rocket Hideout
|10
|Wipeout
|Cold Comfort
|10
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Silph Co
|10
|Jet Grind Radio
|Magical Girl
|10
|Wave Race 64
|Castle City
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Theme of “E-102ɣ”
Another group where the top is dominated by Chrono Cross and Final Fantasy. True legends of the 90s. Elsewhere we’ve got a good showing from Pokemon.
Group 10 Champions:
|11
|Wild Arms 2
|Main Title (Instrumental)
|11
|Star Ocean
|Tense Atmosphere
|11
|Living Books (series)
|Credits Song
|10
|Grandia
|Edge of the World
|9
|I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
|Stage 2
|9
|Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun
|Mutants
|9
|Valkyrie Profile
|The ‘Unfinished Battle With God’ Syndrome
|9
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Crystal Drops
|9
|Bushido Blade
|Hiding in Shadow
|8
|Kirby Super Star
|Marx’s Theme
|8
|Final Fantasy VII
|World Crisis [Ending Theme]
|7
|Planescape: Torment
|Deionarra’s Theme
|7
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Feel Refreshed
|7
|Vagrant Story
|Staff Roll
|7
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Wizpig Race
|7
|Threads of Fate
|Theme of Dew Prism
Holy shit this was a weak group. I thought the 9-vote threshold might hold the entire time; this group plummeted all the way to 7! Good news for plenty of bubble songs from previous groups, and good news for anyone who wanted an extra week of action in the elimination rounds.
Wild Card Standings:
7 votes! Our magic number is now a lowly 7 votes. We’re practically giving these berths away!
|12
|Half Life
|Adrenaline Horror
|11
|Super Smash Bros.
|Kongo Jungle
|11
|Guilty Gear
|Meet Again (Justice Theme)
|11
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|LeChuck’s Evil Stories
|11
|Koudelka
|Dead
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Fort Dragonia
|11
|Diddy Kong Racing
|T.T.’s Theme
|11
|Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
|Pioneer 2
|11
|Skies of Arcadia
|Military Facility Dungeon
|11
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Staff Credits
|10
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Spider-Man’s Theme
|10
|Fallout 2
|Beyond the Canyon
|10
|Zill O’ll
|Fierce Battle
|10
|Interstate ’76
|Vigilante Shuffle
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis
|10
|Planescape: Torment
|Annah’s Theme
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Blue Star…for Casinopolis
|10
|Panzer Dragoon Saga
|A Premonition of War
|10
|Mega Man 8
|Stage Select
|10
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Prayer
|10
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|10
|Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
|Deep In the Dying Forest
|10
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version)
|10
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Anxiety
|10
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Carrotus
|10
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 2
|10
|MegaMan X4
|Opening Stage – Zero
|10
|Chrono Cross
|Home Village Arni
|10
|SaGa Frontier II
|Feldschlacht III (Battle 3)
|10
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|V.I.P. Room – Ambient – Children Of Poseidon (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|Quest for Glory IV
|Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Pokemon Center
|9
|Grandia
|New Parm City
|9
|Final Fantasy IX
|Chamber Of A Thousand Faces
|9
|Banjo-Tooie
|Mr. Patch
|9
|Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
|Emilio’s Theme
|9
|Skies of Arcadia
|Black Pirates’ Theme
|9
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Blues
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Someday
|9
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Door to the Heavens
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Tower of Death
|9
|Tex Murphy: Overseer
|Hello Handsome
|9
|Policenauts (PSX)
|Criminal Investigation (Part I)
|9
|Blast Corps
|Beeton Tracks
|9
|Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
|Silmarian Meanderings
|9
|Metal Gear Solid
|The Best is Yet to Come
|9
|Guilty Gear
|Writhe in Pain
|9
|Interstate ’76
|NEVER Get Outta the Car
|9
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
|Return to Houston
|9
|Descent 2
|Cold Reality
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Sakura theme
|9
|Valkyrie Profile
|To the Other Side of the Earth
|9
|Interstate ’76
|Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
|9
|Star Fox 64
|Area 6
|9
|Shenmue
|A New Departure
|9
|Final Fantasy VII
|Who… Are You?
|9
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pyroxene
|9
|MegaMan Legends
|Concerto of Hapshi Code
|9
|The Operative: No One Lives Forever
|Main Title
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Oath
|9
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Pokemon Mansion
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Message from Nightopia
|9
|Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
|Skyhook Battle
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Dying Light
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Mountainmen’s Song
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Lavender Town
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Under Construction (Stick Canyon)
|9
|Ultima Online
|Minoc
|9
|Bahamut Lagoon
|Jojo’s Theme
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Rolento theme
|9
|Diablo II
|Sanctuary
|9
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|China Vox
|9
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|One More Win
|9
|Command and Conquer: Red Alert
|Hell March
|9
|Threads of Fate
|Passing Through the Forest
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Stone Tower Temple
|9
|Omikron: The Nomad Soul
|Something in the Air (Omikron Version)
|9
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Pirate Lagoon
|9
|I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
|Menu
|9
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Captain Rottingham
|9
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|#X
|9
|Sonic R
|Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals)
|9
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|The Barbery Coast
|9
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Ripple Star
|9
|YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
|Sudden Change
|9
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|0² Battle
|9
|Suikoden II
|The Chase
|9
|Dragon Warrior VII
|Fishbel Town
|9
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Baby Baby (PaRappa Version)
|9
|Wipeout 3
|Know Where to Run
|9
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Rusty Bucket Bay
|9
|Descent 2
|Crush
|9
|The Neverhood
|Klaymen’s Theme
|9
|Mischief Makers
|Volcanic
|9
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|Quiet Curves
|9
|Banjo-Tooie
|Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side)
|9
|Icewind Dale
|Icewind Dale Theme
|9
|Star Ocean
|What Should Be
|8
|Extreme-G
|Devil Speed Unborn
|8
|Xenogears
|Wings
|8
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Ikana Valley
|8
|Silent Hill
|Until Death
|8
|Xenogears
|Shattering Egg of Dreams
|8
|Escape from Monkey Island
|Scumm Bar (Main)
|8
|Front Mission 3
|Assault
|8
|Command & Conquer: Red Alert
|Floating
|8
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Colony
|8
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|Main Theme
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Pop May Day (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Evil Queen
|8
|The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
|The Aurora Stone
|8
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Field of Expel
|8
|Wing Commander: Prophecy
|Track 8
|8
|Deus Ex
|UNATCO
|8
|Unreal Gold
|Interlude II
|8
|Command & Conquer: Red Alert
|Bog
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|Duke Nukem 3D
|Main Theme (Grabbag)
|8
|Super Smash Bros.
|Planet Zebes
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon
|I am Impact
|8
|Forsaken (PC)
|Gargantuan
|8
|Wipeout 2097
|Body in Motion
|8
|Super Smash Bros.
|Opening
|8
|Shining Force III
|A Distant Journey
|8
|Diablo II
|Desert
|8
|SaGa Frontier II
|Vorspiel (Main Menu)
|8
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Amphibian Paradise
|8
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Roll’s Theme
|8
|Destruction Derby 2
|Track 10 (Little Pig)
|8
|Star Fox 64
|Venom
|8
|Soul Edge
|Asian Dawn
|8
|Einhander
|Factory
|8
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Keep Your Head Up!
|8
|Shenmue
|Shenhua (Original Version)
|8
|Wipeout
|Cairodrome
|8
|Soul Calibur
|Sweet Illusion
|8
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Fright Flight (Lammy Version)
|8
|Fallout 2
|Dream Town
|7
|Vandal Hearts
|Burning Sorrow
|7
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Frost Dragon
|7
|Valkyrie Profile
|Until You See the Gathering Darkness in the Nightmare
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Maya’s Theme
|7
|Marvel vs Capcom
|War Machine’s Theme
|7
|Metal Gear Solid
|Cavern
|7
|Rocket: Robot on Wheels
|Whoopie World Main
|7
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Love Theme
|7
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Goodbye, Pistol (MoonDisc Version)
|7
|Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
|Rage
|7
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Game Intro
|7
|Koudelka
|Requiem
|7
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version)
|7
|Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
|Save Room Theme
|7
|Star Fox 64
|Katina
|7
|Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
|Tiny
|7
|Descent 2
|Robot Jungle
|7
|Christmas NiGHTS
|Dream Bells ~Christmas NiGHTS Event~
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Eikichi’s Theme
|7
|Wipeout 2097
|Tin There
|7
|Vagrant Story
|Ogre
|7
|The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
|The Torture Room
|7
|Harvester
|Lodge 1
|7
|Escape from Monkey Island
|A Life of Endless Puzzles
|7
|Glover
|Atlantis Realm, Level 3
|7
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version)
|7
|Radical Dreamers
|Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1)
|7
|Harvester
|Grave
|7
|The Neverhood
|Southern Front Porch Whistler
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Falling Off The Cliff
|7
|Crash Team Racing
|Boss Race
|7
|Mega Man 8
|Astro Man
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Passing Out
|7
|Skies of Arcadia
|Valua City
|7
|Tomb Raider II
|Lara Plays in the Snow
|7
|Titanic: Adventure Out of Time
|C-Deck
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Stan Returns
|7
|Die Hard Trilogy
|Harlem
|7
|MegaMan Legends
|Apple Market
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Kazunoha Detective Office
|7
|Wing Commander: Prophecy
|Main Theme
|7
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 4
|7
|MegaMan Legends
|The Flutter
|7
|Fallout
|Radiation Storm
|7
|Soul Calibur
|Worth Dying For
|7
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|Spunky
The rest of the group(s):
Group 9:
|6
|Wipeout
|Tentative
|6
|Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
|Obsession in D-
|6
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Vital Idol – Taste of Teriyaki (Lammy Version)
|5
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Puerto Pollo
|5
|Sonic Adventure
|Calm After the Storm (Egg Carrier: The Ocean)
|5
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Rollercoaster of Death
|5
|Suikoden II
|Reminiscence (Ensemble Version)
|5
|Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998)
|Luna’s Boat Song
|5
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Joker
|4
|Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!
|Ripto’s Arena
|4
|Xenogears
|The Treasure Which Cannot Be Stolen
|3
|Baldur’s Gate
|The Lady’s House
|3
|Diablo II
|Toru
|3
|Metal Gear Solid
|Enclosure
|2
|Shenmue
|Wish (Vocal Version)
|2
|Resident Evil 2
|The Front Hall [R.P.D.]
Group 10:
|6
|Final Fantasy VII
|The Forested Temple
|6
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Moon Fish – Prologue (MoonDisc Version)
|6
|The House of the Dead 2
|First Chapter ~A Prelude~
|6
|Suikoden II
|Her Sigh
|6
|Valkyrie Profile
|An Illusion of the Brainstem
|6
|Mischief Makers
|Marina
|6
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Kera-Ma-Go (MoonDisc Version)
|6
|Virtua Cop 2
|Break Out
|5
|The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
|Over Snow
|5
|Descent 2
|Haunted
|5
|Fallout
|Second Chance
|5
|Mischief Makers
|Esperance 1
|5
|Valkyrie Profile
|Night to the Twilight of Everything
|5
|Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
|Pearl’s House
|5
|Sonic Adventure
|Tricky Maze…for Lost World
|5
|Shenmue
|Shenmue (Original Version)
|5
|Resident Evil 2
|The Second Malformation Of G
|4
|Sonic Adventure
|Mt. Red: A Symbol of Thrill…for Red Mountain
|4
|Metal Gear Solid
|Introduction
|4
|Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
|Change Your Way
|4
|MegaMan Legends
|Support Car
|4
|SaGa Frontier II
|Außenwelt (World Map)
|3
|Shining Force III
|On To The New World
|3
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|The Sea Battles
|3
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|In the Belly of the Snake
|2
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Wreck of the Sea Cucumber
|2
|D2
|Track 12
Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.
Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday April 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday April 7th at 10:00PM Pacific.