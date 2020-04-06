April TV Preview – Quibi (Everything About This Is Confusing!)

It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you…I’ve taken Barkitecture, the show where that guy from The Bachelor builds custom dog houses, off this list. I had a whole thing written but I have no idea if it’s coming out this month. Most of these come out April 6th but also some of them don’t? But I still have to put them in here because their release date is just April? Also some of these shows aren’t shows. They’re “movies in chapters”.

WHY ARE YOU QUIBI?!?

Most Dangerous Game

A man desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life accepts an offer from a mysterious benefactor to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey.

Starring: Christoph Waltz, Liam Hemsworth, Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola, Natasha Bordizzo

Premieres April 6th

Survive

Jane and Paul, the only survivors of a plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain, must rely on each other as they battle brutal conditions and personal traumas to make it back to civilization.

Starring: Corey Hawkins, Sophie Turner

Premieres April 6th

When The Streetlights Go On

A suburban town is rocked by the murder of a young girl. The victim’s sister and friends struggle to find a sense of normalcy while the investigation into the killing hangs over them.

Starring: Queen Latifah, Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, Ben Ahlers, Julia Sarah Stone, Mark Duplass, Tony Hale, Kristine Froseth, Nnamdi Asomugha

Premieres April 6th

Flipped

Two self-proclaimed home renovation experts, intent on basic cable fame, are kidnapped by drug cartel members and forced to renovate their homes

Starring: Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Eva Longoria, Arturo Castro, Andy Garcia

Premieres April 6th

Nikki Fre$h

The series will show Nikki Fre$h bringing a new voice to wellness with a fresh style of music — “Parent Trap” — dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. She’ll interact with real-life wellness experts, while comedically exaggerating solutions to better health and a healthier planet.

Starring: Nicole Richie

Premieres April 6th

Fierce Queens With Reese Witherspoon

The series follows phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world. From hyenas to fireflies, meerkats to humpback whales, the documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon

Premieres April 6th

NightGowns With Sasha Velour

Part behind-the-scenes documentary, part lip-sync spectacular, the show will follow Velour as she prepares to put together various Nightgowns performances, as each member of the eye-popping revue prepares their lip-sync sets.

Starring: Sasha Velour, Untitled Queen, Vander Von Odd, Neon Calypso, Sasha Colby, K.James, and Miss Malice

Premieres April 6th

Prodigy

Hosted by Megan Rapinoe, each episode highlights one Prodigy’s unprecedented athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their origin stories to introduce the Prodigies to the world in a powerful, unique way. Each episode will inspire not only sports fans, but fans of the human experience, all while honoring the villages that helped them earn the numerous National, World and Olympic Championships they have obtained early in their young careers.

Starring: Megan Rapinoe

Premieres April 6th

Run This City

RUN THIS CITY is a series that follows Jasiel Correia II as he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, MA ever elected to office. When the FBI indicts him for his former company, Correia vows to fight the charges and be vindicated.

Premieres April 6th

Shape of Pasta

Chef Evan Funke. Italy. And the pursuit of pasta perfection. He’s uncovering the craft and culture behind some rare and forgotten pasta shapes. We dare you not to drool. Follow Chef Evan Funke’s passion-filled quest to find the last remaining masters of the world’s most beloved food… pasta. Join his whirlwind tour of Italy to keep these traditions alive.

Premieres April 6th

&Music

&MUSIC shines the spotlight on the unsung artists and surprising elements behind the world’s biggest music stars. Each episode will reveal an unprecedented look at a vital behind-the-scenes collaborator that transforms the performance of an iconic musical artist into a cultural phenomenon.

Premieres April 6th

Skrrt With Offset

Offset is a big fan of cars. His garage has over 30 sports and luxury cars. This series follows him as he joins his celebrity and rapper friends – like Quavo, Takeoff, Cardi B, Lil Yachty and T-Pain – exploring all things cars.

Starring: Offset

Premieres April 6th

Chrissy’s Court

Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled. In each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom.

Starring: Chrissy Teigen, Pepper Thai

Premieres April 6th

Punk’d

Hosted and Executive Produced by Chance the Rapper, PUNK’D dares to go where no show has gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. No one is safe.

Starring: Chance the Rapper

Premieres April 6th

Dishmantled

Hosted by Tituss Burgess, each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

Starring: Tituss Burgess

Premieres April 6th

Elba vs. Block

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Idris Elba, and one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head to head in a hilarious, action packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

Starring: Idris Elba, Ken Block

Premieres April 13th

Gayme Show

Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, GAYME SHOW! is a comedic competition show that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In each episode, two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity “life partner” as they battle head to head in physical, mental and even emotional challenges for the title of “Queen of the Straights.” Some of the celebrity “life partners” include: Ilana Glazer, D’Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum and more.

Starring: Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni

Premieres April 6th

Gone Mental With Lior

Lior Suchard is the world’s best mentalist – he literally can read your mind. He teams with a featured celebrity and runs him or her through a string of mindblowing mental stunts. Featuring Kate Hudson, Ben Stiller, Zooey Deschanel, The Miz (Mike Mizanin), Big E (Ettore Ewen), Sasha Banks, Bayley, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, and David Dobrik.

Starring: Lior Suchard

Premieres April 6th

Murder House Flip

From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

Starring: Mikel Welch, Joelle Uzyel

Premieres April 6th

The Sauce

the series follows dancers Ayo & Teo, who are brothers. Travelling to 10 US cities in a cross-country road trip, the pair will spotlight the diversity of dance culture and find the best new talent across all styles.

Starring: Ayo (Ayeleo Bowles), Teo (Mateo Bowles), Usher

Premieres April 6th

Thanks A Million

This emotional and inspiring series features grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward. Across ten episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.

Premieres April 6th

You Ain’t Got These

Executive Produced by Lena Waithe, this is not a show about sneakers. It’s a show about sneaker culture. Fitting in. And belonging to something bigger than yourself. Episodes feature Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen- Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Josh Luber and Eric Koston.

Premieres April 6th

Singled Out

Singled Out will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

Starring: Keke Palmer, Joel Kim Booster

Premieres April 6th

The Fugitive

Blue-collar worker Mike Ferro is wrongly pinned for a Los Angeles metro bombing, and he’s forced to take the investigation of the real culprit into his own hands. But he’s up against detective Clay Bryce, who’s targeting Mike amid a city riven by panic and fake news as Mike’s life and rumored complicity in the crime become media fodder.

Starring: Boyd Holbrook, Kiefer Sutherland, Tiya Sircar, Daniel David Stewart, Andy Buckley

Premieres April

50 States of Fright

Sam Raimi brings us a horror anthology with terrifying tales from every state.

Starring: Asa Butterfield, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, John Marshall Jones, Ming-Na Wen, Rachel Brosnahan, Ron Livingston, Taissa Farmiga, Travis Fimmel

Premieres April 13th

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...