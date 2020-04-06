April TV Preview – Quibi (Everything About This Is Confusing!)

It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you…I’ve taken Barkitecture, the show where that guy from The Bachelor builds custom dog houses, off this list. I had a whole thing written but I have no idea if it’s coming out this month. Most of these come out April 6th but also some of them don’t? But I still have to put them in here because their release date is just April? Also some of these shows aren’t shows. They’re “movies in chapters”.
WHY ARE YOU QUIBI?!?
Most Dangerous Game
A man desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life accepts an offer from a mysterious benefactor to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey.
Starring: Christoph Waltz, Liam Hemsworth, Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola, Natasha Bordizzo
Premieres April 6th
Survive
Jane and Paul, the only survivors of a plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain, must rely on each other as they battle brutal conditions and personal traumas to make it back to civilization.
Starring: Corey Hawkins, Sophie Turner
Premieres April 6th
When The Streetlights Go On
A suburban town is rocked by the murder of a young girl. The victim’s sister and friends struggle to find a sense of normalcy while the investigation into the killing hangs over them.
Starring: Queen Latifah, Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, Ben Ahlers, Julia Sarah Stone, Mark Duplass, Tony Hale, Kristine Froseth, Nnamdi Asomugha
Premieres April 6th
Flipped
Two self-proclaimed home renovation experts, intent on basic cable fame, are kidnapped by drug cartel members and forced to renovate their homes
Starring: Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Eva Longoria, Arturo Castro, Andy Garcia
Premieres April 6th
Nikki Fre$h
The series will show Nikki Fre$h bringing a new voice to wellness with a fresh style of music — “Parent Trap” — dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. She’ll interact with real-life wellness experts, while comedically exaggerating solutions to better health and a healthier planet.
Starring: Nicole Richie
Premieres April 6th
Fierce Queens With Reese Witherspoon
The series follows phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world. From hyenas to fireflies, meerkats to humpback whales, the documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.
Starring: Reese Witherspoon
Premieres April 6th
NightGowns With Sasha Velour
Part behind-the-scenes documentary, part lip-sync spectacular, the show will follow Velour as she prepares to put together various Nightgowns performances, as each member of the eye-popping revue prepares their lip-sync sets.
Starring: Sasha Velour, Untitled Queen, Vander Von Odd, Neon Calypso, Sasha Colby, K.James, and Miss Malice
Premieres April 6th
Prodigy
Hosted by Megan Rapinoe, each episode highlights one Prodigy’s unprecedented athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their origin stories to introduce the Prodigies to the world in a powerful, unique way. Each episode will inspire not only sports fans, but fans of the human experience, all while honoring the villages that helped them earn the numerous National, World and Olympic Championships they have obtained early in their young careers.
Starring: Megan Rapinoe
Premieres April 6th
Run This City
RUN THIS CITY is a series that follows Jasiel Correia II as he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, MA ever elected to office. When the FBI indicts him for his former company, Correia vows to fight the charges and be vindicated.
Premieres April 6th
Shape of Pasta
Chef Evan Funke. Italy. And the pursuit of pasta perfection. He’s uncovering the craft and culture behind some rare and forgotten pasta shapes. We dare you not to drool. Follow Chef Evan Funke’s passion-filled quest to find the last remaining masters of the world’s most beloved food… pasta. Join his whirlwind tour of Italy to keep these traditions alive.
Premieres April 6th
&Music
&MUSIC shines the spotlight on the unsung artists and surprising elements behind the world’s biggest music stars. Each episode will reveal an unprecedented look at a vital behind-the-scenes collaborator that transforms the performance of an iconic musical artist into a cultural phenomenon.
Premieres April 6th
Skrrt With Offset
Offset is a big fan of cars. His garage has over 30 sports and luxury cars. This series follows him as he joins his celebrity and rapper friends – like Quavo, Takeoff, Cardi B, Lil Yachty and T-Pain – exploring all things cars.
Starring: Offset
Premieres April 6th
Chrissy’s Court
Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled. In each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom.
Starring: Chrissy Teigen, Pepper Thai
Premieres April 6th
Punk’d
Hosted and Executive Produced by Chance the Rapper, PUNK’D dares to go where no show has gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. No one is safe.
Starring: Chance the Rapper
Premieres April 6th
Dishmantled
Hosted by Tituss Burgess, each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.
Starring: Tituss Burgess
Premieres April 6th
Elba vs. Block
One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Idris Elba, and one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head to head in a hilarious, action packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.
Starring: Idris Elba, Ken Block
Premieres April 13th
Gayme Show
Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, GAYME SHOW! is a comedic competition show that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In each episode, two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity “life partner” as they battle head to head in physical, mental and even emotional challenges for the title of “Queen of the Straights.” Some of the celebrity “life partners” include: Ilana Glazer, D’Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum and more.
Starring: Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni
Premieres April 6th
Gone Mental With Lior
Lior Suchard is the world’s best mentalist – he literally can read your mind. He teams with a featured celebrity and runs him or her through a string of mindblowing mental stunts. Featuring Kate Hudson, Ben Stiller, Zooey Deschanel, The Miz (Mike Mizanin), Big E (Ettore Ewen), Sasha Banks, Bayley, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, and David Dobrik.
Starring: Lior Suchard
Premieres April 6th
Murder House Flip
From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.
Starring: Mikel Welch, Joelle Uzyel
Premieres April 6th
The Sauce
the series follows dancers Ayo & Teo, who are brothers. Travelling to 10 US cities in a cross-country road trip, the pair will spotlight the diversity of dance culture and find the best new talent across all styles.
Starring: Ayo (Ayeleo Bowles), Teo (Mateo Bowles), Usher
Premieres April 6th
Thanks A Million
This emotional and inspiring series features grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward. Across ten episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.
Premieres April 6th
You Ain’t Got These
Executive Produced by Lena Waithe, this is not a show about sneakers. It’s a show about sneaker culture. Fitting in. And belonging to something bigger than yourself. Episodes feature Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen- Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Josh Luber and Eric Koston.
Premieres April 6th
Singled Out
Singled Out will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.
Starring: Keke Palmer, Joel Kim Booster
Premieres April 6th
The Fugitive
Blue-collar worker Mike Ferro is wrongly pinned for a Los Angeles metro bombing, and he’s forced to take the investigation of the real culprit into his own hands. But he’s up against detective Clay Bryce, who’s targeting Mike amid a city riven by panic and fake news as Mike’s life and rumored complicity in the crime become media fodder.
Starring: Boyd Holbrook, Kiefer Sutherland, Tiya Sircar, Daniel David Stewart, Andy Buckley
Premieres April
50 States of Fright
Sam Raimi brings us a horror anthology with terrifying tales from every state.
Starring: Asa Butterfield, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, John Marshall Jones, Ming-Na Wen, Rachel Brosnahan, Ron Livingston, Taissa Farmiga, Travis Fimmel
Premieres April 13th