I would like to have an Avocado Seder, and I’d like you to be a part of it.

For those who don’t know, the first night of the Jewish holiday Passover is called “Seder”. The word “seder” literally means “order” (as in “the order in which to do things”, not “I vas just following orders”). It involves a dinner, usually with lots of insufferable relatives, during which we say a few prayers, tell a few stories, hold up some burnt bones, and eat foods that cause minor intestinal distress. This will be the first time in my 31 years of life without a seder, and I’m pretty sad about that, so my antidote to that sadness is to share a virtual seder with my Avocado family.

Usually Seder in my house takes about four or five hours; this one will take about one hour or an hour and a half. We’ll do this over a voice chat platform (TBD), you are invited to participate as much as you want, or just to listen. We won’t be doing the serious serious prayers, and we obviously won’t be able to do the food bits. So it’ll mostly be storytelling, a few simple prayers (for the fun of it, I am not believer), and we can talk about the various traditions of seder we each have in our families, or have heard of if you have never been to one.

What I need is for people to let me know if they’d like to attend or participate, and help with the logistics of the chat platform etc. I would also like some volunteers to “lead” parts of the seder – you don’t need to know anything about it; I can give you some information, you can then interpret it however you like to share on the night. It’d be a really fun addition and I would love anyone who is interested to volunteer, but if not I can lead it myself.

This Wednesday, 8/4, is first night Passover. I think the best time for this would be this 7pm central US time on Wednesday night. (For me, 10am Thursday.) But if you’d like to participate and that time doesn’t work for you, we can see if we can find a better time.

