RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 6 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12!

Last week, the queens starred in the medical drama parody Gay’s Anatomy and walked the runway in their best cape looks. Heidi N. Closet and Nicky Doll landed in the bottom two and, after a lipsync to “Heart to Break” by Kim Petras, Nicky was asked to sashay away.

I’ll miss Nicky; while I had her pegged as solely a looks queen prior to the season, she’s proven to be far more witty and entertaining than I expected. She’s brought genuine high fashion to the runway and I hope her appearance on the show takes her far.

This week, the queens show off their celebrity impersonation skills in the iconic Snatch Game challenge! Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett guest judge, and Miss Vanjie drops by the workroom. Not sure why she’s there this episode because her Snatch Game on season 11 was a choice, but more Vanjie is always a good thing.

Make sure to stick around for Untucked after the episode!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...