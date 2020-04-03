Job Rants Thread – 4/3/2020 – Social (Distance) Networking

Hey all; Healthy Friday –

3.3 million. 3.3 million; that’s “million” with an “ill,” have applied for unemployment in the wake of the recent outbreak; with that number likely to rise. Back around 50,000 years ago, when I endeavored to start this thread.I did it for two major reasons: 1) To find an excuse to keep writing in times where I had none, and 2) To provide a place where anyone who was as frustrated with their current employment situation as I might have a place to off about it without clogging up the Day and Night Threads; because Lord knows I would have.

Seems almost quaint, now, when I look back on it.

While that original purpose is not going to change, (there’s always going to be something to complain about, I imagine) Let it be known that this can and should be a place used to network with one another about work in other ways; such as finding new positions. In the past few weeks, I’ve been reading that more than a few of you have or know someone who’s had their employment situation upended because of this pandemic, and it’s almost as frustrating to read as it likely is to talk about. If you’re on the hunt for a new job, and you see a listing that you think someone else here could fit? Post. If you need some help punching up a resume or cover letter; Post. If you know someone who could use some advice, then goddammit, direct them here and post, post, post.

So yeah; in addition to just general ranting, what say we open up the floor to something a bit more conductive? Anything you think might be useful to someone in these trying times, don’t hesitate to bring up. Productivity is the key to a healthy mind, even when having a healthy body is at a premium.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home. and a great weekend. And remember : We have to stick together, no matter the distance between us.

