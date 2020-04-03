Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 3

Introducing today’s contestants:

Shanon, a librarian from California, competes in making gingerbread houses;

Jeff, a data analyst-accordion teacher from Tennessee, was a touring background musician; and

Felicity, a screenwriter from California, was serenaded by a Japanese accountant-opera singer. Felicity entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $15,200.

On the last clue of DJ, Jeff tried for the runaway on DD3 but missed, so the game remained alive with Jeff at $17,400, Shanon with $9,000 and Felicity at $8,500.

DD1, $1,000 – WEST COAST STATE HIGHER ED – This school in Spokane uses the Jesuit motto ad majorem Dei gloriam, “For the greater glory of God” (On the last clue of the round, Felicity lost $1,300 from her score of $3,800 vs. $5,000 for both Shanon and Jeff.)

DD2, $1,600 – NOBEL LITERARY NOMINEES – These 2 pioneers in psychology were nominated for literature, one in 1936 & one in 1954 (Jeff won $2,000 from his total of $11,800 vs. $7,400 for Shanon.)

DD3, $1,200 – AFRICAN GEOGRAPHY – The British South Africa Company’s Fort Salisbury later became Harare, capital of this present country (Jeff lost $700 from his score of $17,400 vs. $9,000 for Shanon and $8,500 for Felicity.)

FJ – HISTORIC AMERICANS – In 1904 this Hungarian-born newspaper publisher wrote, “Our republic and its press will rise or fall together”

For the second straight game, only Felicity was correct on FJ and once again came from behind, doubling up to win with $17,000 for a two-day total of $32,200.

Triple Stumper of the day: Guess the contestants were not college football fans, as none of them could identify the fight song of Michigan.

Clue selection strategy: With one untouched category remaining in DJ and DD3 still on the board, Jeff played top-down instead of shopping for it in the pricier clues. Even though it was clear he wasn’t thrilled with the category, it still makes sense to try and keep it away from your opponents.

This day in Trebekistan: For a clue about a foghorn, Alex tried to help the players by reading the clue in the manner of Foghorn Leghorn.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Gonzaga?

DD2 – Who were Freud and Jung?

DD3 – What is Zimbabwe?

FJ – Who was Pulitzer?

