The Weekly Music Thread Jumps Ship

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Jumping Ship.

Name an artist whose work you once enjoyed and followed closely, but for whatever reason you eventually decided to give up on. Was it a case of diminishing returns over time? Was there a certain album or abrupt change in style or personnel that made you lose interest?

On the other hand, are there any artists who you just can’t quit, even though they’ve put out little to nothing that you’ve enjoyed for ages? Let us know down below!

(I actually stuck this topic in the “to do” pile quite a while ago and then just kind of forgot about it – much obliged to the Avocado’s very own Apples for reminding me.)

As always, any and all music-related comments are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

