The Detour Day Thread (April 2)

Shot in just six days, the 1945 film Detour is a masterpiece of film noir and one of the best movies that came out of the “Poverty Row” studios of 20th Century Hollywood. Tom Neal is a hump of a musician hitch-hiking across America when he gets involved in two freakish accidents that make him look like a murderer. However, the real star of the film is Ann Savage, playing Vera, the sharper than a blade, fouler than tobacco femme fatale he encounters.

It’s in the public domain and freely available online on such sites as the Internet Archive, so if you’re looking for something to watch, this movie will kick you in the shin and slap you across the face.

