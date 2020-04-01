Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: In honor of the world’s worst holiday, what are some of your favorite examples of literary trickery? Authors who withheld important information, stylistic tricks, narrator shenanigans – anything you can think of.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

4/8: organizing your own collection – shelfies welcome

4/15: cookbooks (h/t to Lil Lentil)

4/22: rank books by author (h/t to Troubled)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...