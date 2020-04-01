Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 1 – repost

Introducing today’s contestants:

Kami, an education advocate from Missouri, plays Irish sports;

Hemant, a blogger from Illinois, tried to sell his soul on eBay; and

Leanne, a legal secretary from New York, did opera using cat puppets. Leanne entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $22,500.

Leanne moved closer to Hemant on DD2 and took first place away on the final clue of DJ, leading into FJ with $14,400 vs. $14,200 for Hemant and $1,000 for Kami.

DD1, $800 – DREAM BOATS – The Astraea, a Roman slave galley from an 1880 novel (Leanne lost $1,500 from her score of $5,000.)

DD2, $1,200 – RECENT PLAYS FROM REAL LIFE – The Public Theater’s “Mother of the Maid” is about Isabelle, the mom of this martyr (Leanne won $2,500 from her total of $6,700 vs. $10,200 for Hemant.)

DD3 – Not seen

FJ – CANADIAN GEOGRAPHY – Canada’s Four Corners monument marks the junction of the Northwest Territories, Nunavut & these 2 Prairie provinces

The players didn’t study their provinces closely enough as everyone missed FJ. Hemant wisely went with a modest $201 wager and took the win worth $13,999.

Triple Stumpers of the day: The contestants missed 4 out of 5 in a category about literary sea vessels, including not knowing the Orca was from the 1974 book “Jaws”, or that the Hispaniola was “searching for booty” in “Treasure Island”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is “Ben-Hur”?

DD2 – Who was Joan of Arc?

FJ – What are Saskatchewan and Manitoba?

