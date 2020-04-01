Franchise Festival Podcast: Season 1 Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 4 of the Franchise Festival podcast is now online at the Franchise Festival website and all major podcast aggregators (Google Play, Pocket Casts, iTunes, Stitcher, and more).

The newest installment covers the development history, gameplay, and design of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. A second Ocarina of Time episode – where we take a deep dive into the dungeons – will be coming on April 15, 2020. As of writing, we are planning to move permanently to this new twice-a-month schedule in order to cover the Zelda franchise’s numerous spinoffs as we work our way through the core series.

Spencer, Hamilton and I are happy for any feedback received either through our website’s contact page or in the comments below – be sure to let us know if there’s anything you’d like to hear in future episodes!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...