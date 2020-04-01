Dating, Relationships, and Sex

OH MY GOD WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH THE TITLE, DROP?!?!?!

Hold on, calm down, everything’s fine. Well, except … *wildly gestures at state of world*. I have actually given some thought to this! The wrong thoughts mayhaps, but thought, nonetheless! There’s two reasons I’m playing around with the title:

I’m trying to make the thread a bit more inclusive. People on the site tend to want to talk about dating anyway, and this seems like an acceptable fit to me. I hope that makes sense!

The thread title has often been a punchline and a meme. Which is fine, we’re a humorous bunch. But the discussions do tend to be mostly on the serious side and I want to see if this makes a difference to people.

Protestations can be filed via Form 69 on our feedback page. Or just tell me I’m an idiot and I’ll see about changing things around again.

Obviously sex is still part of the theme. Don’t worry! The big question is: Oxford comma, or not? Yes, I think that’s today’s prompt, right? Or maybe it isn’t.

Actually, since it’s on everybody’s minds anyway, I’m going to go with Covid-19.

For those in relationships: Are you confined with your loved one(s)? Or are you in the unfortunate position that you won’t be able to see each other for the next several months? How is either of those affecting your relationship? Anything in particular you’re doing to cope in either scenario?

For the single people/folks who are looking: How has this affected your dating life? Do you generally prefer to look for people online or in meatspace? If you look for people online, are you still chatting now, even though you (probably) won’t get to meet up for a long time? If you look for dates in meatspace usually, have you switched to online, given up for now, or found some other workaround?

Anything else related to the general topic of the thread is of course also fair game.

Lastly, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic things. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

