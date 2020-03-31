Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 31

Introducing today’s contestants:

Leanne, a legal secretary from New York, can handle a German longsword;

J.R., a dean of students from Massachusetts, is a five-time karaoke champ for no money; and

Kyle, a political recruiter-trainer from Ohio, studied in Cape Town. Kyle entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $15,400.

Kyle wiped out by missing both DDs in DJ and ended at -$2,400, so FJ was between Leanne at $20,200 vs. J.R. with $11,200.

DD1, $1,000 – SIMILAR BRAND NAMES – When you eat this brand’s bars, make sure they’re the chocolate ones., not the moisturizing ones (Leanne won $1,000 from her score of $2,200.)

DD2, $1,200 – BEHIND THE TV & RADIO CALL LETTERS – Chicago’s WLS once stood for “World’s Largest Store” to promote this store, which then owned the station (Kyle lost $6,400 on a true DD vs. $20,200 for Leanne.)

DD3, $2,000 – REMEMBER JAMES GARFIELD! – Garfield served 9 terms in Congress as one of these alliterative Republicans who wanted equality for African Americans (On the last clue of the round, Kyle was at -$400, wagered $2,000 and missed.)

FJ – GEOGRAPHIC NAMESAKES – A county in England has an ocean coastline roughly twice as long as the 18 miles of this U.S. state named after it

Both players were correct on FJ, with Leanne adding $2,300 to win with $22,500.

Musical miscues: No one knew the first person singular pronoun that follows “I, Me…” in a 1970 song title is “Mine”, or the legendary show that evolved from a Tennessee broadcaster’s “Barn Dance”, the “Grand Ole Opry”.

Clue selection strategy: With one DD remaining in DJ and one untouched category, J.R. selected the $1,200 clue first, but then went to the $800 clue rather then trying the lower rows. J.R. lost control and never got it back, possibly costing him the game if he had found DD3, made a big bet and was correct.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Dove?

DD2 – What is Sears?

DD3 – Who were Radical Republicans?

FJ – What is New Hampshire?

