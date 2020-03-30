Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 6

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 4 Champions:

Spoiler 17 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Hyrule Field 16 Final Fantasy VII Flowers Blooming In The Church 16 Super Mario 64 Koopa Road 15 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Majora’s Incarnation 15 Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! Larry Laffer Theme 15 Diablo II Tristram Village 14 Mario Kart 64 Toad’s Turnpike 14 PaRappa the Rapper Prince Fleaswallow’s Rap 13 Metal Gear Solid Encounter 13 Final Fantasy VIII Shuffle or Boogie 12 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ganon’s Tower 11 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Reminiscence 11 Banjo-Kazooie Gruntilda’s Lair 11 Soul Edge Kkaduri 11 Final Fantasy VIII The Castle 11 Super Mario 64 Cave Dungeon A Nintendo-heavy group. 1st party Nintendo songs have a history of choking down the stretch in these tournaments, but this might be the time for them to shine. Mario especially made a massive leap on the N64 composition-wise. Also glad to see that jazzy number from Leisure Suit Larry doing well! [collapse]

Group 5 Champions:

Spoiler 17 The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Lost Woods 16 Final Fantasy VII Hurry! 15 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Termina Field 14 Final Fantasy IX The Place I’ll Return To Someday 14 Final Fantasy Tactics Unavoidable Battle 13 Snowboard Kids Big Snowman 12 Sonic Adventure Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Bland Logo – Title Back 11 Descent 2 Crawl 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Theme Of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version) 10 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile The Windmill Song 10 Final Fantasy IX Melodies Of Life ~ The Layers Of Harmony 9 The Curse of Monkey Island Using the Rowboat 9 Twisted Metal 2 Holland Field of Screams 9 Final Fantasy IX Iifa Tree 9 Final Fantasy IX South Gate Zelda and Final Fantasy at the top, but I don’t care about that. I care about the Final Fantasy at the bottom; namely, that it has 9 votes! This means that every 9-vote song makes it to the wild card! Jail break time! [collapse]

Wild Card Standings:

Spoiler 12 Half Life Adrenaline Horror 11 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle 11 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme) 11 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck’s Evil Stories 11 Koudelka Dead 11 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia 11 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme 11 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 11 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits 10 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man’s Theme 10 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon 10 Zill O’ll Fierce Battle 10 Interstate ’76 Vigilante Shuffle 10 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis 10 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme 10 Sonic Adventure Blue Star…for Casinopolis 10 Panzer Dragoon Saga A Premonition of War 10 Mega Man 8 Stage Select 10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer 10 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man 10 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Deep In the Dying Forest 9 Quest for Glory IV Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center 9 Grandia New Parm City 9 Final Fantasy IX Chamber Of A Thousand Faces 9 Banjo-Tooie Mr. Patch 9 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 9 Skies of Arcadia Black Pirates’ Theme 9 Blade Runner (1997) Blues 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Someday 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death 9 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 9 Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I) 9 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks 9 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings 9 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come 9 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 9 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version) 9 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston 9 Descent 2 Cold Reality 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme 9 Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth 9 Interstate ’76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother 9 Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 Shenmue A New Departure 9 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You? 9 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pyroxene 9 MegaMan Legends Concerto of Hapshi Code 9 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 9 Final Fantasy VIII The Oath 9 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Message from Nightopia 9 Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Under Construction (Stick Canyon) 9 Ultima Online Minoc 9 Bahamut Lagoon Jojo’s Theme Phew, look at how long that list just got! Now our focus shifts to 8 votes; will any group be shallow enough to lower the bar yet again? [collapse]

The rest of the group(s):

Spoiler Group 4: 8 Command & Conquer: Red Alert Bog 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version) 8 Duke Nukem 3D Main Theme (Grabbag) 8 Super Smash Bros. Planet Zebes 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version) 8 Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon I am Impact 7 Harvester Lodge 1 7 Escape from Monkey Island A Life of Endless Puzzles 7 Glover Atlantis Realm, Level 3 7 Um Jammer Lammy Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version) 7 Radical Dreamers Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1) 6 Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Colossus 6 Valkyrie Profile Light Mist 5 Quake II ETF 4 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Persona Ondo 4 Metal Gear Solid Mantis Hymm 2 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Morimoto Hospital PaRappa’s done pretty well so far in this tournament, but just like in real life spin-off game Um Jammer Lammy isn’t so lucky. The first sign that rock music’s relevance was on the ropes when faced with the rising prominence of hip hop? Group 5: 8 Forsaken (PC) Gargantuan 8 Wipeout 2097 Body in Motion 8 Super Smash Bros. Opening 8 Shining Force III A Distant Journey 8 Diablo II Desert 8 SaGa Frontier II Vorspiel (Main Menu) 7 Harvester Grave 7 The Neverhood Southern Front Porch Whistler 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Falling Off The Cliff 7 Crash Team Racing Boss Race 7 Mega Man 8 Astro Man 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Passing Out 6 Enemy Zero Confusion 6 Heroes of Might and Magic III Castle Town 6 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers River Minigame 6 Resident Evil 2 The Library [R.P.D.] 5 The Curse of Monkey Island Plunder Island Map 5 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Normal Battle 5 Resident Evil 2 Secure Place [R.P.D.] 5 MegaMan Legends Chase the Blumebear 5 Virtua Fighter 3tb Theme of Akira 5 Unreal Gold Unreal Crypt 5 Vanguard Bandits Passion 5 Shining Force III The Lone Wolf 4 Lunar: Eternal Blue Complete (1998 Remaster) Lucia’s Theme (English Version) 4 Brigandine: Legend of Forsena Leonia Map BGM 3 Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout Mystic Gohan Theme 3 Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout Super Saiyan Trunks Theme Dragon Ball may be an international powerhouse, but the soundtrack to one of its games decidedly is not. [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific.

