Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 6

(full playoff standings can always be found here)
Group 4 Champions:
|17
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Hyrule Field
|16
|Final Fantasy VII
|Flowers Blooming In The Church
|16
|Super Mario 64
|Koopa Road
|15
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Majora’s Incarnation
|15
|Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail!
|Larry Laffer Theme
|15
|Diablo II
|Tristram Village
|14
|Mario Kart 64
|Toad’s Turnpike
|14
|PaRappa the Rapper
|Prince Fleaswallow’s Rap
|13
|Metal Gear Solid
|Encounter
|13
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Shuffle or Boogie
|12
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Ganon’s Tower
|11
|YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
|Reminiscence
|11
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Gruntilda’s Lair
|11
|Soul Edge
|Kkaduri
|11
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Castle
|11
|Super Mario 64
|Cave Dungeon
A Nintendo-heavy group. 1st party Nintendo songs have a history of choking down the stretch in these tournaments, but this might be the time for them to shine. Mario especially made a massive leap on the N64 composition-wise. Also glad to see that jazzy number from Leisure Suit Larry doing well!
Group 5 Champions:
|17
|The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
|Lost Woods
|16
|Final Fantasy VII
|Hurry!
|15
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Termina Field
|14
|Final Fantasy IX
|The Place I’ll Return To Someday
|14
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Unavoidable Battle
|13
|Snowboard Kids
|Big Snowman
|12
|Sonic Adventure
|Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway
|11
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Bland Logo – Title Back
|11
|Descent 2
|Crawl
|10
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Theme Of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version)
|10
|Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
|The Windmill Song
|10
|Final Fantasy IX
|Melodies Of Life ~ The Layers Of Harmony
|9
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Using the Rowboat
|9
|Twisted Metal 2
|Holland Field of Screams
|9
|Final Fantasy IX
|Iifa Tree
|9
|Final Fantasy IX
|South Gate
Zelda and Final Fantasy at the top, but I don’t care about that. I care about the Final Fantasy at the bottom; namely, that it has 9 votes! This means that every 9-vote song makes it to the wild card! Jail break time!
Wild Card Standings:
|12
|Half Life
|Adrenaline Horror
|11
|Super Smash Bros.
|Kongo Jungle
|11
|Guilty Gear
|Meet Again (Justice Theme)
|11
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|LeChuck’s Evil Stories
|11
|Koudelka
|Dead
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Fort Dragonia
|11
|Diddy Kong Racing
|T.T.’s Theme
|11
|Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
|Pioneer 2
|11
|Skies of Arcadia
|Military Facility Dungeon
|11
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Staff Credits
|10
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Spider-Man’s Theme
|10
|Fallout 2
|Beyond the Canyon
|10
|Zill O’ll
|Fierce Battle
|10
|Interstate ’76
|Vigilante Shuffle
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis
|10
|Planescape: Torment
|Annah’s Theme
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Blue Star…for Casinopolis
|10
|Panzer Dragoon Saga
|A Premonition of War
|10
|Mega Man 8
|Stage Select
|10
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Prayer
|10
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|10
|Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
|Deep In the Dying Forest
|9
|Quest for Glory IV
|Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Pokemon Center
|9
|Grandia
|New Parm City
|9
|Final Fantasy IX
|Chamber Of A Thousand Faces
|9
|Banjo-Tooie
|Mr. Patch
|9
|Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
|Emilio’s Theme
|9
|Skies of Arcadia
|Black Pirates’ Theme
|9
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Blues
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Someday
|9
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Door to the Heavens
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Tower of Death
|9
|Tex Murphy: Overseer
|Hello Handsome
|9
|Policenauts (PSX)
|Criminal Investigation (Part I)
|9
|Blast Corps
|Beeton Tracks
|9
|Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
|Silmarian Meanderings
|9
|Metal Gear Solid
|The Best is Yet to Come
|9
|Guilty Gear
|Writhe in Pain
|9
|Interstate ’76
|NEVER Get Outta the Car
|9
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
|Return to Houston
|9
|Descent 2
|Cold Reality
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Sakura theme
|9
|Valkyrie Profile
|To the Other Side of the Earth
|9
|Interstate ’76
|Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
|9
|Star Fox 64
|Area 6
|9
|Shenmue
|A New Departure
|9
|Final Fantasy VII
|Who… Are You?
|9
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pyroxene
|9
|MegaMan Legends
|Concerto of Hapshi Code
|9
|The Operative: No One Lives Forever
|Main Title
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Oath
|9
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Pokemon Mansion
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Message from Nightopia
|9
|Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
|Skyhook Battle
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Dying Light
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Mountainmen’s Song
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Lavender Town
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Under Construction (Stick Canyon)
|9
|Ultima Online
|Minoc
|9
|Bahamut Lagoon
|Jojo’s Theme
Phew, look at how long that list just got! Now our focus shifts to 8 votes; will any group be shallow enough to lower the bar yet again?
The rest of the group(s):
Group 4:
|8
|Command & Conquer: Red Alert
|Bog
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|S.C. Drift, Episode II (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|Duke Nukem 3D
|Main Theme (Grabbag)
|8
|Super Smash Bros.
|Planet Zebes
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Bubble Song (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon
|I am Impact
|7
|Harvester
|Lodge 1
|7
|Escape from Monkey Island
|A Life of Endless Puzzles
|7
|Glover
|Atlantis Realm, Level 3
|7
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Power On, Power Off! (Lammy Version)
|7
|Radical Dreamers
|Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1)
|6
|Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!
|Colossus
|6
|Valkyrie Profile
|Light Mist
|5
|Quake II
|ETF
|4
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Persona Ondo
|4
|Metal Gear Solid
|Mantis Hymm
|2
|Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
|Morimoto Hospital
PaRappa’s done pretty well so far in this tournament, but just like in real life spin-off game Um Jammer Lammy isn’t so lucky. The first sign that rock music’s relevance was on the ropes when faced with the rising prominence of hip hop?
Group 5:
|8
|Forsaken (PC)
|Gargantuan
|8
|Wipeout 2097
|Body in Motion
|8
|Super Smash Bros.
|Opening
|8
|Shining Force III
|A Distant Journey
|8
|Diablo II
|Desert
|8
|SaGa Frontier II
|Vorspiel (Main Menu)
|7
|Harvester
|Grave
|7
|The Neverhood
|Southern Front Porch Whistler
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Falling Off The Cliff
|7
|Crash Team Racing
|Boss Race
|7
|Mega Man 8
|Astro Man
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Passing Out
|6
|Enemy Zero
|Confusion
|6
|Heroes of Might and Magic III
|Castle Town
|6
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|River Minigame
|6
|Resident Evil 2
|The Library [R.P.D.]
|5
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Plunder Island Map
|5
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|Normal Battle
|5
|Resident Evil 2
|Secure Place [R.P.D.]
|5
|MegaMan Legends
|Chase the Blumebear
|5
|Virtua Fighter 3tb
|Theme of Akira
|5
|Unreal Gold
|Unreal Crypt
|5
|Vanguard Bandits
|Passion
|5
|Shining Force III
|The Lone Wolf
|4
|Lunar: Eternal Blue Complete (1998 Remaster)
|Lucia’s Theme (English Version)
|4
|Brigandine: Legend of Forsena
|Leonia Map BGM
|3
|Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout
|Mystic Gohan Theme
|3
|Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout
|Super Saiyan Trunks Theme
Dragon Ball may be an international powerhouse, but the soundtrack to one of its games decidedly is not.
Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.
Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific.