AVoCADo GamesCast #60: A Developer Interview

Hey folks! Some of you might have seen me teasing a special treat for y’all. Now I can finally lift the veil of secrecy: we interviewed an actual game developer!!! You might remember Scott LaGrasta, a gameplay programmer at Massive Entertainment, from the interview Andy Tuttle did with him for the Tuesday new games feature. Well he was generous enough to spend some time talking to us about his experiences in the trenches and some of the clever ways in which he’s solved problems. This was a super-cool experience, and I’m so excited that we can finally share it with you all.

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on iTunes, on Google Play, or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introductions

1:00 – COVID-19 and the Games Industry

26:00 – What We’ve Been Playing: Lockdown Edition

50:45 – Scott LaGrasta Interview

1:35:05 – Conclusion

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...