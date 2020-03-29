Marbula One: 2020 Razzway GP Race 7

With much of the world currently under lockdown and human sports on hiatus, marble racing has exploded in popularity. Perhaps the larger audience has placed increased pressure on our orbicular athletes, because the first attempt at a race on the Razzway ends in a massive pile-up and a red flag.

So the marbles are racked up again, and the starting pistol is fired once more. This time, the Hazers take an early lead, and barring a mid-race surge from Team Momo, they maintain the lead for most of the competition. There’s a lot of action in the next four positions down, though, with Balls of Chaos, the O’rangers, and the Midnight Wisps all making credible shots at the podium. In the end, a late-race surge from the O’rangers puts them into second place, and Team Momo grabs the bronze.

Stray thoughts:

The credits list the music as being provided by “Epidemic Sound.” Fitting.

The Limers were doing so well in the aborted first race that seeing them drop all the way down to 14th in the second was heartbreaking.

Mary of Team Primary finished in dead last, over four seconds behind her closest competitor. I think she’s due for retirement.

The Hazers are now in first place overall, and the Savage Speeders have dropped into second. Expect these two teams to get rough next time they’re on the track together.

Next week, it’s the final race of Marbula One at Midnight Bay. This looks to be a complicated course with a tunnel and what appears to be a jump. Our gutsy globes are going to need all the luck in the world to make it through.

Complete stats for Marbula One can be found at the Marble League Wiki.

