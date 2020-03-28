Marbula One: 2020 Razzway GP Qualifying

This is the second-to-last qualifying event in the 2020 Marbula One Grand Prix. Team Raspberry is hosting the event on the Razzway, a figure-8 track full of chevrons and chicanes. More so than a test of raw speed, this is a test of finesse. Can these orbicular athletes negotiate tight curves and avoid obstacles? Let’s see what they’re capable of.

Most marbles make it through the first segment of three segments at lightning speed, propelling themselves forward by bouncing off the walls. The final segment proves to be surprisingly simple as well, its hairpin turn and chicane notwithstanding. It’s the second segment that seems to trip them up; there’s a splitter in the middle that our round rollers just can’t seem to avoid.

In the end, that proves to be their undoing. Marbles that avoid it, like Rapidly of the Savage Speeders and Mimo of Team Momo, place at or near the top of the standings, while marbles that hit it generally can’t compete. In the end, Mimo grabs pole for Team Momo, with the Hazers and the Savage Speeders taking the next two spots.

Stray thoughts:

Smoggy of the Hazers and Orangin of the O’rangers actually did get a nudge off the splitter, but they made up lost time with good clean rolling in the third segment.

The host’s curse is back! Razzy of the Raspberry Racers finished all the way back in 14th.

Mary. What are you doing. Why.

Complete stats for Marbula One can be found at the Marble League Wiki.

