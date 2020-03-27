Last Days of an Immortal Day Thread (27th March)

Last Days of an Immortal is a graphic novel by Gwen De Bonneval and Fabien Vehlmann, first published in 2013 by Archaia Entertainment. In the distant future, Elijah is a member of the “Philosophical Police,” who must solve conflicts that arise out of ignorance of the Other. Two species are fighting a war with roots in a crime committed centuries ago, and Elijah must solve the crime and bring peace between their species, while also confronting his own immortality in a world where science provides access to eternal life. In a world where death no longer exists, why do so many want to give up on life?

It’s an excellent, thoughtful book that evokes science fiction stories from a bygone era, and if you can find a copy, check it out. I’m sure you’d dig it.

Have a good and safe day, everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...