Job Rants Thread – 3/27/2020 -Working From Home Edition II: Retribution

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone’s going well. This will mark the end of my first week of working from home, and…Well, I’m not going to complain about being bored, because I’ll likely miss it when things return to normal.

That’s right, I said when.

How’s everyone else feeling? Bored? Relaxed? Frustrated? Pantsless? Let it all out, here. And for those fellowcados for whom this whole situation has left you in employment limbo, we would be very much interested in hearing from you, as well. Regardless of anyone’s situation though, I wish you nothing but the best and state (for what it’s worth) that we’re going to get through this.

As ever, have a productive rest of the day, safe trip home (if not already there) and a great weekend. And remember: When, not “if.”

