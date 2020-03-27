It’s been a while since we’ve done an
Upvote Generator Introduce Yourself! thread, and with times what they are, we figured it might not be a bad time for some levity.
To new people: WELCOME!!!
To the people still here: GLAD TO HAVE YOU!!!
So, right talking about ourselves. As if we don’t do that enough already …
For those who’d like some ideas, feel free to use any of these, or something else entirely.
- How did you get here, which Internet haunt did you use to frequent before?
- Where do you hang out on the Avocado?
- Orgins of avatar and/or username and/or your online persona.
- Demographic information (age [range], area, gender, sexual orientation, race/ethnic identity, job, relationship status, pronouns, kids etc. )
- Hobbies, pets, passions. Posting pet pictures does tend to work well for upvote farming, as most of us have noticed by now.
- Pop culture interests
- What you would do with your power if you were omnipotent?
- Things you’d like to know, but never can?
- Things you’d very much prefer not to know, but do anyway?
- Do you name your plants, and do they speak to you? If so, about what? Totally no reason why I’d ask this. Nope, not at all.
- Aims, goals, future plans (yes, there will be a future, I was told!)
As always: Don’t share beyond your comfort level, and don’t pressure anyone else to share beyond theirs. Happy introducing!