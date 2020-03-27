It’s been a while since we’ve done an Upvote Generator Introduce Yourself! thread, and with times what they are, we figured it might not be a bad time for some levity.

To new people: WELCOME!!!

To the people still here: GLAD TO HAVE YOU!!!

So, right talking about ourselves. As if we don’t do that enough already …

For those who’d like some ideas, feel free to use any of these, or something else entirely.

How did you get here, which Internet haunt did you use to frequent before?

Where do you hang out on the Avocado?

Orgins of avatar and/or username and/or your online persona.

Demographic information (age [range], area, gender, sexual orientation, race/ethnic identity, job, relationship status, pronouns, kids etc. )

Hobbies, pets, passions. Posting pet pictures does tend to work well for upvote farming, as most of us have noticed by now.

Pop culture interests

What you would do with your power if you were omnipotent?

Things you’d like to know, but never can?

Things you’d very much prefer not to know, but do anyway?

Do you name your plants, and do they speak to you? If so, about what? Totally no reason why I’d ask this. Nope, not at all.

Aims, goals, future plans (yes, there will be a future, I was told!)

As always: Don’t share beyond your comfort level, and don’t pressure anyone else to share beyond theirs. Happy introducing!

