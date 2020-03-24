Werewolf 119 – May and dw are Improvsing Day 8

You dock the yacht and sleep for the night.
The last party pooper goes out to be a buzzkill.
Christian the massive racist felt weird not playing sports and shitting on other that aren’t him. But his time was over.
“Racists are not HARDCORE.” Star Wars prequel memes says as it gives Christian a wedgie and throws him into the dumpster.
Christian (Gramps) is dead. He was Vanilla Town
But before she could celebrate, the internet jokes of bad movies is dragged by the shirt collar and slammed into the dumpster herself.
Prequel memes (Wasp) is dead. She was the SK.
The next day, you all feel a little tired, so you go for a checkup at the hospital. It’s quiet and sterile full of white lights and empty hospital beds. Your guide trembles while inside the place. Cat Dude meows.
22 7 Vanilla Town 1 Jailer – Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Investigator 1 Three shot Vig 4 Vanilla Wolves
1 Wolf Roleblocker Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself
1 SK
RP is optional, again, I don’t have a theme planned out, so you can play as whoever or just yourself.
Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill.
Do NOT edit or delete any posts.
Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, I’d be happy to lend an ear!
Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. I will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or I think you crossed a line.
You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let me know. We can work something out! 🙂
This isn’t a rule per-say, but I discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. I don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that.
Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else.
There will be OPTIONAL EVENTS every game day. NO REWARD will be given out for these. They’re meant to be light hearted fun to take the edge off of the game. You could also use do one of your required RP posts… Or not. It’s up to you!
There will also being Daily Challenges where you will have to post a certain way or you will be mod killed. I’m not joking. (I AM JOKING. If you mess up, I’ll make you do something now.)
Owen Spooky Raven Sic Gramps Hoho Emm Lamb Dance May Josephus Wasp/Persephone Hayes Mars-Five Side Character
- Fig Plucker
Tiff Lindsay
- April
- Louie
- Nuka
- Indy
- Grump
Ralph
- Spiny
Sagittariuskim Flubba MSD Jude Anna LutairGoat Stoneheart Video
Backups:
Goat
Day 8 ends on Wednesday, March 25, at 11:00 AM EST.
Note: No more two daykills.
Daily Challenge: Nothing! Good luck.