The Avocado's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant – Results!

Our 64 contestants fought well, and with valor, but we needed one victor, one to stand above and proclaim to the heavens, “I am the favored fast food restaurant of a nice social-media/pop culture forum!” A great honor indeed!

Take your place on the podium, Taco Bell! You’re our Bronze Medalist! Take a bow!

Oh god what the hell even is that

MOVING ON, for second place…McDonald’s! Come grab your Silver Medal, Ronald!

Come on now, there’s no reason to make that face! Chin up!

And finally, The Avocado’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant…it’s Popeye’s! Come get your Gold Medal!

It was a fine tournament, and thanks to all of you for participating!

