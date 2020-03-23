The Day Thread of Hideous Wordsworth Covers

Wordsworth Editions is a publisher that is known for releasing books, mostly in the public domain, for an incredibly low price (about £2,50). Those low prices come at a cost, however. Especially in the form of absolutely appalling cover art. Honestly, I could rant about how bizarre these are (and these are just a sampling) but as pictures say more than a thousand words, I’ll let the covers themselves do the talking:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

So, got any terrible book covers (or of other media) worth sharing? Please post them!

Regardless, happy posting everyone!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...