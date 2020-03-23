Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:

Vikram, a Congressional aide from Washington, D.C., was in the picture during a meeting with Mark Sanford;

Kimberly, a writer-editor from Pennsylvania, isn’t good at camping; and

Michonne, a staff attorney from California, whose classmates dressed as her for Halloween. Michonne entered the game as a two-day champ with winnings of $22,800.

Very tight battle between Kimberly and Michonne in DJ, with the champ having the advantage into FJ at $17,800 vs. $16,400 for Kimberly and $7,800 for Vikram.

DD1, $1,000 – CAPTURE THE FLAG – A 50-foot flag captured from a Spanish ship was hung at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral for this man’s 1806 funeral (Vikram lost $3,000 from his score of $5,200.)

DD2, $1,200 – STATE OF THE BRIDGE – Lake Champlain Bridge (2 states, please) (Kimberly lost $1,000 from her total of $4,200 vs. $5,000 for Michonne.)

DD3, $1,600 – THE OSCARS – A Chicago magnet school is named for this man, a once-local butcher (Kimberly won $2,000 from her score of $6,000 vs. $6,200 for Michonne.)

FJ – 1970s SITCOMS – A warning on early episodes said this show “seeks to throw a humorous spotlight on our frailties, prejudices and concerns”

The correct response to FJ was the first show that should have come to mind when the category was revealed, with Michonne and Kimberly being correct. However, for the second straight game Michonne didn’t wager to ensure a win from the lead if she was right, and this time it cost her, as Kimberly prevailed, taking a gamble and doubling up to $32,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue in the first round, no one knew the fancy meal consisting of “this Thermidor” refers to lobster.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex told us that the next College Championship will start in two weeks, and for a clue about “I Will Always Love You”, the host wisely didn’t attempt a Whitney Houston impersonation.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What was Lord Nelson?

DD2 – What are Vermont and New York?

DD3 – Who was Oscar Meyer?

FJ – What is “All in the Family”?

