Werewolf 119: May and dw are Improvising Day 6

The party poopers go out at night to be a buzzkill.

The antichrist was determined to complete her goals: defeat god and save humanity. For too long, the heavens have tried to keep people tied down to doctrines and acceptable behaviors. But she would have none of that. Her determination will send the planet into hell where they will be able to live their own lives.

But she was not prepared for the hardcore.

The Antichrist (Tiff Aching) is dead. She was Vanilla Town.

She may have been late to the party, but Anna has been putting work into keeping you all safe. With her sharp wit and single shared braincell (inside joke), she’ll have fun with or without the town being deserted. But the two party people aren’t fond of it. Off to the dumpster she goes.

Anna is dead. She was the Town Jailor.

You arrive at an abandoned Marriott Hotel and enter the grand hall. While high school isn’t in session anymore, your guide grins at the idea.

“It’s time for… prom.” He says.

Roles 22 13 Vanilla Town 1 Jailer – Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Investigator 1 Three shot Vig 4 1 Vanilla Wolves 1 Wolf Roleblocker Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself 1 SK [collapse]

Rules and Guidelines RP is optional, again, I don’t have a theme planned out, so you can play as whoever or just yourself. Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts. Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, I’d be happy to lend an ear! Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. I will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or I think you crossed a line. You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let me know. We can work something out! 🙂 This isn’t a rule per-say, but I discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. I don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that. Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else. There will be OPTIONAL EVENTS every game day. NO REWARD will be given out for these. They’re meant to be light hearted fun to take the edge off of the game. You could also use do one of your required RP posts… Or not. It’s up to you! There will also being Daily Challenges where you will have to post a certain way or you will be mod killed. I’m not joking. (I AM JOKING. If you mess up, I’ll make you do something now.) [collapse]

Players Owen Spooky Raven Sic Gramps Hoho Emm Lamb Dance May Josephus Wasp/Persephone Hayes Mars-Five Side Character Fig Plucker Tiff Lindsay April Louie Nuka Indy Grump Ralph Spiny Sagittariuskim Flubba MSD Jude Anna Lutair Goat Stoneheart Video Backups: Goat

[collapse]

Day 6 ends on Monday, March 23, at 4:20 PM EST.

Note the top two vote getters will be daykilled. Choose wisely.

Daily Challenge: Say something nice about a player, living or dead, in the dedicated thread.

