The Sunday Food Thread is Sheltering in Place 3/22

We’re fortunate to have plenty of storage in our house and always keep a fairly well-stocked pantry. Illinois, among other states, is enacting (enforcing?) a Shelter in Place order and grocery stores are staying open. I resisted the urge to run out before the order took effect and we do a lot of home cooking as it is. Today was a weird miso-mushroom-tahini concoction that was way better than it sounds or had any right to be.

I know this is kind of a continuation of last weeks thread, I’ll go for something different next week, promise.

