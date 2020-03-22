The Night Thread hates crime (3/22)

In the villain world of Mark Waid’s Incorruptible, there is a woman named Safeword. Her power: to utter a single word and to freeze everyone in their tracks.

One day, their world’s Superman goes crazy and begins murdering people and destroying cities. The villain Max Damage sees the destruction and vows to change his evil ways.



Safeword is inspired by Max’s switch from villain to hero, and likewise decides to work on the side of angels. After seeing a bunch of criminals threaten violence on a woman, Safeword decides that enough is enough.



A new life means a new code name. All villains must cower in fear before the name of HATE CRIME!

With her powers she protects women in trouble everywhere.

