Let’s face it, it fucking sucks to be a touring musician this (and next but hopefully not next-next) month. Bandcamp’s trying to help by waiving their cut today and have also provided a handy list of labels and artists that are also either giving all of their revenue shares to the artists or to relief efforts. Go check it out, and when you’re done drop a link in the comments to some artists that you were planning on seeing but got postponed or just ones that you feel need some support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...