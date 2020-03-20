RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12!

Last week, this season’s queens joined forces for the first time to compete in an improv challenge. Nicky Doll and Dahlia Sin landed in the bottom two and after a lipsync to “Problem” by Ariana Grande, Dahlia became the first competitor to storm sashay away.

This week, the queens’ creativity comes to life when they compete in a pageant of sports-inspired couture, strutting the runway in three “ball-themed” looks. That’s right, it’s a Ball Ball!

Which queens will impress special guest judge Leslie Jones with the amount of money they paid their costume designers? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

