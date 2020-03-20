Bonus Comic Book Chat- Stress Relieving Comic Books

Good morning and welcome to a Bonus Comic Book Chat this week.

Today’s discussion – Comic Books That Relieve Stress

Thanks to Team Zissou for the topic!

The weekend is nearly upon us. You probably have a lot of free time on your hands at home. The collective here at the Avocado need something to cleanse our palates after a stressful week at work (especially in light of recent current events).

Name a comic books series, one -shot, or graphic novel that you can recommend…something lighthearted and fun!

Feel free to share the ones that make your side split from laughter or make you laugh so hard, you snort laugh like TOD 2099.Ones that fill you with hope and optimism or make you feel warm and fuzzy all over.

Bonus points if you can give a recommendation that can be purchased from Comixology or borrowed on Hoopla!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...