Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 19

Introducing today’s contestants:

Aaron, a Navy JAG officer from Virginia, discussed Bears football with President Obama;

Michonne, a staff attorney from California, has attended 218 concerts, including 19 by Fall Out Boy; and

Andrea, a research compliance manager from Maryland, has a 23-toed cat. Andrea entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $19,201.

All three players missed on their DDs opportunities, but Michonne wisely made a modest wager on DD3, helping her maintain a runaway into FJ with $15,800 vs. $6,400 for champ Andrea. Aaron struggled throughout DJ and finished in the red at -$3,600.

DD1, $600 – THE PONY EXPRESS – The Express only ran for 18 months, ending when this other service was completed nationwide in 1861 (Andrea lost $1,000 from her score of $3,400.)

DD2, $800 – AUTHORS’ OTHER JOBS – Like Doc Holliday, Zane Grey was trained as one of these professionals (Aaron lost $2,600 on a true DD.)

DD3, $2,000 – THE FIRST MODERN OLYMPICS – Though joined together at the time, these 2 Central European countries competed separately (Michonne lost $2,000 from her total of $15,800 vs. $6,400 for Andrea.)

FJ – 20th CENTURY HISTORY – 1946 was the last year this place, now a country, was represented in the U.S. House of Representatives

Only Andrea was correct on FJ, but Michonne didn’t lose anything, standing pat with $15,800.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one guessed that the Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees is in Oklahoma, or in the “Power” category, knew the classic book by Norman Vincent Peale, “The Power of Positive Thinking”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is the transcontinental telegraph?

DD2 – What is dentist?

DD3 – What are Austria and Hungary?

FJ – What is the Phillippines?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...