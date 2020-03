22/7 is a multimedia project spanning an idol group, a variety show, a rhythm game, and most recently, an anime series by A-1 Pictures. They are so named because 22/7 is a common approximation for π, a transcendental number, and the project is supposed to “transcend dimensions.”

