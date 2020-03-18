Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: (interruption of scheduled topics). With apologies to MisterSplendiferous, I wanted to bump this week’s suggested topic to ask how everyone is coping with the disruption caused by Coronavirus containment measures. For folks who usually rely on the library or used book stores, are there any tips any of us can share? Are you discovering forgotten favorites with your kids? Do you finally have time enough at last, or are you glued to the news and neglecting your books (like me)?

Suspending the not embeds rule this week, if there are useful links to share. Please just no GIFs or contextless tweets.

upcoming topics:

3/25: shop local (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

4/1: literary trickery

4/8: organizing your own collection – shelfies welcome

4/15: cookbooks (h/t to Lil Lentil)

4/22: rank books by author (h/t to Troubled)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

