Comic Book Chat – Favorite Flash Rogue

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Favorite Flash Rogue Gallery Member

The Flash has encountered a myriad of super villains in his 80 years of existence, from The Turtle to Godspeed.

Tell us your favorite Flash Rogue in the comment section below

Tell us who your favorite live action Flash Rogue is and who you would like to see make the leap from page to screen in the CW Arrowverse series or the Flash movie (if/when it gets made).

