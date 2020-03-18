AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Carnival of Shadows, Episode 5

Cornelius Kluzthopper

From the memoirs of Tano Lyrimasyl, former soldier of Valenar…

With the animated undead fetuses put down, we continued on down the corridor. Before long, we found ourselves in the large central meeting hall that we’d seen from the entrance, still covered in twisted plant growth. There was no barrier preventing us from entering this time, so we moved in cautiously. On closer inspection, it looked like every table and chair had suddenly begun growing, sprouting roots and leafy branches that all tangled together. Some of these were bearing large, brightly colored fruit, and Tinka picked a purple one off one of the branched for later study. We made a quick searched the room looking for survivors. While we didn’t find any people, I did notice a pair of boots tangled up in some roots, apparently abandoned by their owner as they attempted to escape. I picked up the boots for safe-keeping. In the meantime, Wind had found a couple of ladders leading up to a well-furnished loft office, with two pairs of high bookshelves on either side, a big desk in the middle, and large floor-to-ceiling windows along the eastern wall, looking out into the sky. The building was situated at the edge of this floating island, so it was quite a spectacular view.

We all climbed up and moved toward the windows, around the desk. As we passed by the desk, we heard someone call out from from behind the desk. The man told us he was the Dean of the University, Dr. Gustavio Dollamacher. With him was a young elf woman wearing a long scarf–it seemed we had made contact with Merryt Amastacia. Dr. Dollamacher blamed this young woman for everything that was going on in the building. She claimed to have no idea what happened, and was just trying to levitate a book onto a high shelf when everything in the room seemed to come to life. The two of them were hiding from “Cornelius,” the stuffed mascot that normally resided in the entrance hall.

Of course, as soon as the Dean said “It looks like we’re safe to come out now,” a flesh golem wearing a straw boater hat emerged from between the bookshelves and started coming towards us. Both Clo and Wind were still nursing injuries from our earlier battle with the zombies. Acting fast, I threw one of my daggers at the golem, and gave Wind a quick Healing Word, while Shill cast Cure Wounds to Clo. My dagger sunk piericed deep into the golem’s chest, but the creature didn’t seem to react at all, nor did it seem fazed by Wind’s staff. Gustavio warned us too late that Cornelius was immune to normal weapons, but suggested we should try using fire. Unfortunately, I had no way to make fire, having used my Circlet of Blasting against the zombies earlier. That was when I noticed that Cornelius happened to be standing quite close to one of those big windows. I ran up and tried to break the glass with my swords, cracking the glass, but not quite shattering it. Clo, Tinka, and Androcles kept the monster busy, and Tinka and Clo’s magical weapons even managed to do some damage. Shill saw what I was planning and threw another dagger at the window, making the crack bigger. At this point everyone began to catch on. I pressed in with my sword, forcing the golem to back up against the weakened glass. Clo and Wind both tried to shove the golem through the windoe, but it was too strong. Finally, Androcles leaped at the monster from the top of a bookshelf, pouncing with enough force to shatter the window. The golem tumbled out of the window, and off the edge of the floating island. Unfortunately, Androcles’ momentum meant the mechanical marvel fell as well.

With the monster gone, Gustavio ran off to see what had become of the other experiments in the building. He seemed quite distressed when we told him that we’d had to destroy so many of those preserved fetal creatures. That left us alone with Merryt. I showed her my own dragonmark without actually mentioning which House we had been sent by. Merryt was surprised but said she’d been doing well here and that she’d been sent to to learn to control her magic. I attempted to use a Suggestion spell to get her to tell us who exactly it was she was sent here by, but the spell didn’t seem to work. Still, we were able to convince her to accompany us to Warble’s safehouse, where she could lay low for a while after the day’s excitement. Hopefully we’ll be able to figure out who she is once we get there.

