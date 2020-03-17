Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

This week, I’ll be informing you all of some LGBTQ+ artists.

First up is Aye Nako, who make sad punk songs about being queer, trans, and black. They are led by Mars Ganito, who is…. well black, queer and a trans man. Their last album was Silver Haze released in 2017 and I have to say its pretty good. I don’t expect anything new to come from the band anytime soon, but check them out. Aye Nako- Sissy

Next is Rostam, a gay man of Iranian descent. If you try to keep up with music without using the radio, there’s a good chance you heard something produced by Rostam. As a member of Vampire Weekend, he produced the entirety of the first two albums and the majority of the 3rd. He has also produced for HAIM, Frank Ocean, Clairo, Carly Rae Jepsen and more. He released a solo album in 2017 called Half Light and I’m going to be frank, its just ok. However, his collab album with Hamilton Leithauser I Had A Dream That You Were Mine where Rostam was the producer, was close to perfect.

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – A 1000 Times

Lastly, we got 100 Gecs, with Laura Les, a trans woman, as the vocalist. Its…. an incredibly online. With lyrics ranging from King of the Hill references to simply just weird insults like “piss baby”, you are very unlikely to get bored while listening to their music.

100 gecs- money machine

Optional Topic: do you have a doppelganger?

