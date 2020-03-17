The Politics Thread Looks Back On March 17th

One of the things I enjoy about the PT thread is that each day has its own personality and the weekends provide for some solid education. With the Tuesday PT thread, I’m running it more as a bit of a look back in time each week because, well, the news moves hard and fast and sometimes what we post in the morning isn’t even a blip by the time the afternoon or evening crowd comes on. And it’s important to remember parts of the past as they echo and shape the future.

In distant memory, way back in 45 BC, Julius Caesar defeats the Pompeian forces of Titus Labienus and Pompey the Younger in the Battle of Munda

In 432, Saint Patrick, aged about 16 is captured by Irish pirates from his home in Great Britain and taken as a slave to Ireland (traditional date)

In 1521, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Philippines

America was always for sale! In 1755, the Transylvania Land Company buys Kentucky for $50,000 from a Cherokee chief

1762 saw the 1st St Patrick’s Day parade in NYC

Six years after the forcible ending of Japan’s isolationist policy by US Navy Commodore Matthew C. Perry, the Japanese Embassy arrives in San Francisco in 1860 to sign a Treaty of Friendship

In 1894, the US & China sign treaty preventing Chinese laborers from entering US

Let’s get physical! In 1905, Albert Einstein finishes his scientific paper detailing his Quantum Theory of Light, one of the foundations of modern physics

In 1960, US President Eisenhower forms anti-Castro-exile army under the CIA

IBM releases PC-DOS version 3.3 in 1987. And it was historic.

The Republic of Crimea is declared in 2014.

We got birthdays, too! If today is your birthday, you share it with James IV, King of Scots in 1473, Nat King Cole (1919), Michael Hayden (1945), William Gibson (1948), Kurt Russell (1951), and Grimes (1988).

Be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

