Leprechaun Day Thread (03/17)

For years, Warwick Davis played a hero on the big screen.

He portrayed Willow Ufgood in Willow and Wicket in Return of the Jedi.

In 1993, however, we got to see Mr. Davis play a villain for the very first time, the titular character in the horror movie Leprechaun.

The Leprechaun is on the hunt for 100 pieces of gold that was stolen from him and he will do whatever it takes to get his treasure back, even if includes maiming and murdering innocent victims along the way.

Written and directed by Mark Jones, the film also stars a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston, Ken Olandt (Summer School), and Mark Holton (Chubby from the Teen Wolf franchise and Francis from Pee Wee’s Big Adventure).

Set your DVRS, as the movie will be playing on MoreMax today at 4:25 pm

