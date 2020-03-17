Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 17

Here are today’s contestants:

Kris, an adjunct professor from New York, is a championship bar trivia team player;

Nicole, an OB-GYN from California, is obsessed with her cat; and

Sid, a retired school psychologist from New Jersey, knows it’s possible (but harder) to learn when you’re older. Sid entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $25,874.

Sid increased his lead on DD3, but both opponents managed to stay in range going into FJ, with Sid at $16,600, Nicole with $9,800 and Kris at $9,600.

DD1, $800 – ABBREVIATED ABC – In the Anglican Church, ABC refers to this high personage (Kris won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2, $2,000 – MEDICINE MEN – A 2019 surgery on a 60-year-old woman revealed a nearly 50-year-old mitral valve that this South African man had implanted (Kris lost $4,200 on a true DD.)

DD3, $1,600 – & THEN WHAT HAPPENED? – In 1846 he sued in Missouri state court to be freed from slavery & in 1857 the U S. Supreme Court ruled against him (Sid won $2,000 from his score of $7,000 vs. $5,000 for Nicole.)

FJ – U.N. MEMBERS – It incorporated the “one country, two systems” principle in its constitution in 1982 & put it into practice after a 1997 reunification

Only Kris was correct and was absolutely astonished that he won, adding $7,001 for a victory worth $16,601.

Wagering strategy: Strangely, on FJ both Kris and Nicole wagered to finish ahead of Sid by one dollar if Sid had wagered $0, so if Nicole had been correct we would have had a tiebreaker clue. Given how rare it is for the FJ leader in a non-runaway to bet $0, this shouldn’t be the basis of a bet size for a player in second or third.

Celebrity slip-ups: No one recognized a vintage photo of former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, or knew the alliterative “Children of a Lesser God” Oscar-winning actress who works with people with disabilities, Marlee Matlin.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex tipped off the results during the FJ reveal when below his response, Kris wrote “And who is going to hire this PhD” and the host commented, “You’re correct…you may not need anybody to hire you.”

Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who is the Archbishop of Canterbury?

DD2 – Who was Barnard?

DD3 – Who was Dred Scott?

FJ – What is China?

