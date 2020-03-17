Creative Endeavors Is Waiting For Spring

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads, please be sure to check out the Sign-Up Sheets and act accordingly.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Ospreys from 2019. Ever since the massive conservation effort to restore the species in the late 90’s, Ospreys have been one of the harbingers of Springtime on Cape Cod. Ospreys are majestic birds that are very photogenic whether high in their nests, while eating, or in flight. They are one of favorite birds to photograph and I look forward to them returning every March. I have yet to see any so far this year, but I heard of sightings nearby.

Can you spot the chick?

