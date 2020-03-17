3/17/2020 Flash and Legends Live Chat

“The Exorcism of Nash Wells”

The Flash takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine. Cisco sets out to help Nash.

Sunshine is apparently a completely original character (like Ricky Rouse or Monald Muck)

“Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness”

The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray, Nate, Rory, Constantine, Charlie and Behrad stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara. Meanwhile, Ray and Nora make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs.

As we bid our farewell to Ray and Nora.

Here’s the Live Chat.

