March 15th is the birthday of Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton and took the oath of office in August 1993.

I admire her for her intelligence, tenacious spirit, and her hard work and dedication over the years on the Supreme Court. Nothing can slow her down.

I have uploaded an interview for those interested in watching it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...