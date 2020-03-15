Box Office: March 6-8

While we’re in the midst of a situation where some people are going about things as normal and others are avoiding people altogether, a depressed box office weekend was no surprise. Particularly once the major chains started limiting audience sizes by 50% for most screenings.

Onward takes the top spot with a $10 million take and that brings it to $60 million since its debut last weekend.

The new films this week naturally underperformed but it still feels like Bloodshot at $9.3 million is more than it would have made on a normal weekend. With the film not getting much in the way of promotion and even the comic book publisher not remembering to set up promotion at conventions recently, it was pretty under the radar.

The Hunt lands in fifth place as it finally arrived with a $5.3 million take. And Lionsgate is making out well with I Still Believe as it did $9.5 million for the weekend, including being out there on nearly 300 IMAX screens.

International numbers are going to be a mess for awhile with so many areas and countries on lockdown with theaters shut down entirely. We’re also not listing what’s due out next week as that’s very fluid at the moment with A Quiet Place II already being pulled from the schedule.

