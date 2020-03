Today, March 13th, is the 7th anniversary of my last radiation treatment for lung cancer. I still had a few chemotherapy sessions left to go through, and would later need surgery to remove the tumors along with my entire left lung. Today marks the day I could see the struggle ending, and I knew I was going to beat the cancer. I still have all sorts of health issues, but I’ve been cancer-free ever since

