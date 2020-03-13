Job Rants Thread – 3/13/2020 – Special Pandemic Edition!

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So, I thought it might be good this week to talk about the different kind of break rooms that exist in different kind of business–no, of course we’re going to be talking about the Coronavirus.

Now, I realize that this thread is only about 700,000th one to do discuss this, but really, with all the stories one hears about businesses closing, the stock market tanking, and some of the stories I’ve even been reading from you about how your places of work are reacting, what the hell else could we discuss? My workplace just made an announcement of how things will be changing going forward, and, while it’s not as extreme as some others, it will definitely be complicating things going forward for…However long.

How”s it all affecting you? Any major changes to your routine? Concerns about work hours, co-workers hoarding the Purell? Let’s talk a bit about that; and, if for whatever reason, you have anything bugging you that’s not plague-related, here’s the spot to talk about it.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, and a great weekend. And remember: Be cognizant, be considerate, and, for the love of God, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

