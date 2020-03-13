Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 13

Today’s contestants are:

Duncan, a law student from Maryland, during whose story my screen froze so I missed it;

Kim, an associate director from Ontario, was on the cover of a Harlequin romance novel; and

Jessica, a personal stylist from Texas, collects Japanese “lucky cats”. Jessica entered the game as a two-day champ with winnings of $46,598.

Jessica found DD3 on the last clue of DJ and moved into the lead at $13,400 vs. $12,100 for Duncan and $6,000 for Kim.

DD1, $800 – STATE THE PROBLEM – State troopers attack peaceful marchers on “Bloody Sunday” 1965 (Duncan won $1,500 from his leading score of $3,200.)

DD2, $1,600 – PORTMANTEAU WORDS – Money can’t buy happiness, says this portmanteau syndrome in which the wealthy feel guilt & isolation (Kim lost $2,000 from her third-place total of $4,400 vs. $10,100 for Duncan.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THE NORMAN CONQUEST – On Christmas day 1066, Ealdred, the Archbishop of York, crowned William King of England at this church (Jessica won $2,000 from her score of $11,400 vs. $12,100 for Duncan.)

FJ – BIRDS – Black-footed and black-browed are 2 species of this seabird whose name was influenced by the Latin word for “white”

Jessica and Kim were correct, with Jessica adding $11,600 to win with $25,000 for a three-day total of $71,598. Note that while Duncan bet $6,000 and finished third, the best percentage play for him would have been to wager less than $100 to shut out Kim.

That’s before our time: No one knew the first names of Burns and Allen were George and Gracie, or the 1944 novel about a chronic alcoholic that won 4 Oscars as a film, “The Lost Weekend”.

Clue selection strategy: With just one untouched category and DD3 still remaining, the contestants went top-down instead of shopping for the DD in the lower rows where it was eventually found.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex was clearly disgusted with the gameplay before the first commercial break, at one point muttering, “I should look at these clues and make them easier”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Alabama?

DD2 – What is affluenza?

DD3 – What is Westminster Abbey?

FJ – What is an albatross?

